 clamp name?
Thread: clamp name?

  Today, 09:41 AM #1
    needforspeed
    clamp name?

    Hey PWC world... here is a stupid question.... What is the name of the hose clamps that we use on exhaust couplers. with the bolts on the outside. Not a regular worm gear hose clamp, but the ones that hold the two pieces of expansion chamber together with the silicone coupler....Trying to buy some but don't know what to call them...
    Thanks in advance for my idiotic question.
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
  Today, 10:10 AM #2
    mcn6
    Re: clamp name?

    T-bolt clamps.



    Home of Newmiller Machine
  Today, 10:32 AM #3
    needforspeed
    Re: clamp name?

    thanks
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
