Thread: clamp name?

What is the name of the hose clamps that we use on exhaust couplers. with the bolts on the outside. Not a regular worm gear hose clamp, but the ones that hold the two pieces of expansion chamber together with the silicone coupler....Trying to buy some but don't know what to call them...

T-bolt clamps.





thanks

