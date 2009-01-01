Welcome back to Ask George The PWC Mechanic Episode 10. In this part one of two DIY episode you can follow along with George as he installs the JL Audio Slam Pak system on a 2018 YAMAHA FX Cruiser. This JL SlamPak Audio system fits 2013-UP YAMAHA FX Cruiser models.
We strongly recommend that you have your new SlamPak installed by your authorized JL Audio Dealer.
IMPORTANT: If you choose to perform the installation yourself, its absolutely vital that the SlamPak be properly mounted to the vessel according to the SlamPak instruction manual provided with the kit. 2013-UP SlamPak SKU info: SLPK-YA-FXC-SG-TB.r2 - SKU# 91168 SLPK-YA-FXC-SG-WH.r2 - SKU# 91169 Install service inquiries: solmar.service@gmail.com PRODUCT DIY VIDEO PRODUCTION INQUIRIES CONTACT: lewis@westsidemediagroup.com Steve@wcwcc.com