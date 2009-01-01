Welcome back to Ask George The PWC Mechanic Episode 10. In this part one of two DIY episode you can follow along with George as he installs the JL Audio Slam Pak system on a 2018 YAMAHA FX Cruiser. This JL SlamPak Audio system fits 2013-UP YAMAHA FX Cruiser models.

We strongly recommend that you have your new SlamPak installed by your authorized JL Audio Dealer.

IMPORTANT: If you choose to perform the installation yourself, its absolutely vital that the SlamPak be properly mounted to the vessel according to the SlamPak instruction manual provided with the kit. 2013-UP SlamPak SKU info: SLPK-YA-FXC-SG-TB.r2 - SKU# 91168 SLPK-YA-FXC-SG-WH.r2 - SKU# 91169 Install service inquiries: solmar.service@gmail.com PRODUCT DIY VIDEO PRODUCTION INQUIRIES CONTACT: lewis@westsidemediagroup.com Steve@wcwcc.com