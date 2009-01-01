Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 09 VX1100 KPH to MPH, code 47, Engine light on #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location New Jersey Age 45 Posts 8 09 VX1100 KPH to MPH, code 47, Engine light on 09 VX1100 KPH to MPH, code 47 Slant Detection Switch, Engine light on









I Put it in the water for the 1st time to check the driveline repairs I did and they were ok. Then 5 minutes into it my test ride the check engine started flashing then the warning light came on, so I pushed the button and it switched to KPH. I shut it down then started up 20 seconds later and no light and no check engine flashing, but stuck on KPH. I came home and changed the oil then restarted and check engine came on again. I was finally able to get Code 47 up. I Ohmed it out and when I rotate left it stays on 4.6, strait up 4.6 and right bounces around then finally goes to 4.6. Within spec.. I reinstall and Code 01 pops up. So Im good for now. Should I get Slant Detection switch. What happens if I do nothing? What else is affected by the Slant Detection Switch? Now any ideas to get it back to MPH? Ive hit the button, unplugged everything and unhooked battery. Nothing.

My fuel level was at 2 bars (Low) could that trip a engine light??

