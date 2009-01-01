Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '89 650SX Problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location FL Posts 1 '89 650SX Problems I'm interested in getting going in standups with an '89 650sx for what I think is a good deal (1k). What should I look for when I go for my test run? Are there known issues on these particular models - its bone stock and looks well cared for. I dont know much about skis in general, just a boating guy who rode a standup and loved it enough to get one of my own Thanks for any insight!! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 18 Re: '89 650SX Problems I'm a new guy here, so far from an expert, but I'm bored at work and have some time on my hands so I'll respond. I just finished with my own clean-up of an '89 650sx so I'll get you started and maybe some more of the more experienced guys will also chime in. I'll tell you some of the things that I wish I had known when I bought my ski.



If you have questions about any of these things, feel free to ask them. Somebody will generally respond.



These aren't in any particular order, just my stream of consciousness.



Be prepared to get sucked down the rabbit hole... learning about all this stuff is a steep learning curve. Ask a lot of questions, read the forums, grab yourself a Clymer shop manual from Amazon.



I'm assuming you already have been thinking about obvious things like looking for any cracks in the hull, looking at the impeller for dings, making sure the hood seal is in good shape, etc.



Get as much history from the seller as you can about the last time (if ever) the crank seals were replaced and when (if) the top-end was re-done, and how/who did the work. Crank seals aren't hard to do, but require engine removal and some basic wrenching skills and tools. Top-end is a little more complex, but also quite do-able.



Ask about any performance or after-market parts (carburetor, intake manifold, exhaust, impeller, ride plate, intake grate, pump/nozzle, etc.).



Ask if the ski has a choke or has been converted to use a primer instead. Some people keep the choke... I like the primer.



Ask if the fuel selector has been removed -- some people take it out and just run the "reserve" line straight from the tank. I like having both an "on" and a "reserve" position, but opinions will differ.



See if the crank case drain has been removed, as this can be a source of air leaks (bad). Some people like the drain, I guess... but I chose to take mine off to reduce risk. Easy to remove and block off with a kit, but you have to take the engine out if you want to do that.



See if the oil pump has been removed (front of the engine, on the magneto cover) and/or ask if the ski has been converted to pre-mix. Again, some people like the oil injection but I think running pre-mix removes one more source of potential failure.



Grab an engine compression tester from Harbor Freight and check the compression of each cylinder with the plugs out (grounded to the engine by making contact with a head nut), the fuel turned off, and the throttle wide open, 5 cranks of the engine. Gauges are notorious for reading wrong, especially cheap ones, but good enough for this ballpark. Absolute number is less important than making sure both cylinders are the same (+/- 5-10 psi) but should be around 150 psi. This is the easiest and fastest way to get a general idea about the condition of the top-end of the engine.



Look for any cracked fuel or cooling lines, as 30 year old rubber doesn't always hold up well. It's not expensive (in relative terms) to replace them, just time-consuming. Also look at the exhaust hoses (you'll need to really get down in there to see the hoses by the waterbox in the nose) to make sure they're in good shape. Make sure the rubber couplers connecting the exhaust components look good and don't have any cracks or tears.



Make sure all the nuts and bolts look the same, for a particular area/component -- mismatched hardware can be a sign of a poorly kept ski. Make sure no bolts or nuts seem "missing".



Make sure the engine turns over easily by hand by rotating the driveshaft/coupler (may have to remove the plugs, due to the compression in the cylinders) and you don't hear or feel any vibration or grinding noises coming from the engine, driveshaft, or pump.



Look at the ends of the throttle (and choke, if you have one) cables to make sure they aren't frayed and move smoothly. Replacement is a total pain because you have to go up through the pole and they cost $50(ish).



Ask if a pole spring has been installed -- they're nice. You can install one yourself, but it can be a pain if the bolts are corroded/stripped.



Look at the base of the pole to see how bad the fiberglass is torn up, and make sure there's a pole pin to hold up the pole hands-free.



Look at the electrical box to make sure that none of the caps are cracked/missing and examine the plug cables, battery cables, starter wire, and engine ground wire to make sure they're in good shape and that the insulation isn't all melted.



Give the motor a vigorous rock to make sure it doesn't wobble and that the engine mounts haven't cracked, broken, or otherwise come loose from the hull.



Once in the water, make sure the hull doesn't leak (seems obvious, I know) and that there's not a bunch of water in the ski... a small amount of water in the bottom can be normal but it shouldn't be excessive or you have to worry about a leak in the driveshaft bearing/seal or a cracked cooling hose.



While riding, make sure it accelerates smoothly and starts and idles relatively easily. "Right" is hard to know when you're new to riding, so you just have to use common sense and pay attention to what the ski sounds and feels like.



Guess that's all that I can think of for now. There's probably a bunch of things I missed. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules