 Carb rebuild - Mikuni question
  Today, 04:39 PM
    G25racer
    G25racer is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Freeport, Illinois
    Age
    28
    Posts
    6

    Carb rebuild - Mikuni question

    Hi all,

    Sorry for so many questions. But I am in the process of rebuilding my carbs.
    I own a 1995 SL 750. I purchased the MK-BN38/44 SPR rebuild kit.

    When watching tutorials, I've seen people say to use a 60 gram spring arm / shutoff lever.
    The one that is listed in my included list is labeled at 115 grams. Does any one know if I am able to use the new spring included in this kit without causing issues?

    Thanks!
  Today, 08:37 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,811

    Re: Carb rebuild - Mikuni question

    Use the old spring
