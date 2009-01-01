Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Carb rebuild - Mikuni question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Freeport, Illinois Age 28 Posts 6 Carb rebuild - Mikuni question Hi all,



Sorry for so many questions. But I am in the process of rebuilding my carbs.

I own a 1995 SL 750. I purchased the MK-BN38/44 SPR rebuild kit.



When watching tutorials, I've seen people say to use a 60 gram spring arm / shutoff lever.

The one that is listed in my included list is labeled at 115 grams. Does any one know if I am able to use the new spring included in this kit without causing issues?



Re: Carb rebuild - Mikuni question Use the old spring

