Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hard to restart st750 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Ny Posts 12 Hard to restart st750 I have a 95 st750 single carb ski. Seems to run pretty good, breaks up a little from 0-25% throttle.



Took it to the lake this weekend and for about an hour it was fine. Then it got hard to restart. Went to store got some plugs because I suspected fouled plugs and still took a bit of cranking to get it to fire but ran fine once running.



Went down to water today to starting and it fired a few times then nothing. Took plugs out and they were wet so I unflodded it, put them back in and after more cranking it fires and runs great. Seems to be richer than it should be.



Compression is 155 on both cylinders.

Definitely not as crisp as it should be at lower rpm and it vibrates quite a bit just off idle.

