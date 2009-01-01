 1996 seafood xp gasket kit question
  Today, 03:04 PM
    keithnra
    keithnra is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    FL
    Age
    45
    Posts
    1

    1996 seafood xp gasket kit question

    I have ordered two different top end gasket kits and both are not the same as mine! I have the white engine with the purple pipe! They have sent me the o rings for the top of the cylinder jug that measure 19”. Mine measure 21” so there’s will not fit! Could someone may have changed the cylinder jugs to a larger size! The only numbers I see are in the side of the jug 6923 640 and has. ROtax written beside it

    the orings for the top of the piston are 11” from them but mine are 12”
    i just need to find out what the correct topend kit is
    i am ordering for the 787 engine I think that’s what it has in it anybody know where to find the engine I’d at
  Today, 03:20 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,571

    Re: 1996 seafood xp gasket kit question

    96 XP is a 787/800 engine.....

    Post a pic of yours...
