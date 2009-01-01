Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 seafood xp gasket kit question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location FL Age 45 Posts 1 1996 seafood xp gasket kit question I have ordered two different top end gasket kits and both are not the same as mine! I have the white engine with the purple pipe! They have sent me the o rings for the top of the cylinder jug that measure 19”. Mine measure 21” so there’s will not fit! Could someone may have changed the cylinder jugs to a larger size! The only numbers I see are in the side of the jug 6923 640 and has. ROtax written beside it



the orings for the top of the piston are 11” from them but mine are 12”

i just need to find out what the correct topend kit is

i am ordering for the 787 engine I think that's what it has in it anybody know where to find the engine I'd at

96 XP is a 787/800 engine.....



