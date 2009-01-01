Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Raider running rough #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2018 Location Burlington NC Age 55 Posts 367 95 Raider running rough My 1100 is running rough once it gets hot.....I think. I'm not sure if it's from getting hot or from hotdogging, that means tight turns and dipping in the water some. I searched the forum and they suggest it's electrical and start with spark plugs, cheap and easy, but didn't suggest what to check if that doesn't work.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G890A using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules