Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 Vector Trinity 1100 Judge Built #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2005 Location N. Carolina Posts 449 2017 Vector Trinity 1100 Judge Built 2017 Trinity Vector with Judge Motorsports 2MM Stroker Build best of the best parts less than 5 hrs on motor...

MSD total Loss

DASA 48mm carbs intake Force 2 reeds

Rear waterbox Judge

RRP pole

Judge tank bracket

145 Mag pump

The boat handles like a Ferrari and Accelerates like nothing you have ridden!!!

$17000.00 shipped OBO....

The overall condition is a excellent !!! Like New

I would be willing to part out motor for right price...













