Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 1100 STX Overheating #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location Riverside, CA Age 73 Posts 290 97 1100 STX Overheating Last weekend I replaced the starter relay, cranked it and fired up like new.



When I dropped it in the river it went into limp mode and the temp icon speared.



I checked the pisser which had good flow.



I next Attached a hose to the inlet and water flowed from the intake grate, but none from the jet pump.



Question: What do I check next to get the Kawi back on the River?

