 97 1100 STX Overheating
  Today, 12:42 PM
    SurfBeat
    97 1100 STX Overheating

    Last weekend I replaced the starter relay, cranked it and fired up like new.

    When I dropped it in the river it went into limp mode and the temp icon speared.

    I checked the pisser which had good flow.

    I next Attached a hose to the inlet and water flowed from the intake grate, but none from the jet pump.

    Question: What do I check next to get the Kawi back on the River?
Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Old man rookie

