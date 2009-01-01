|
|
-
97 1100 STX Overheating
Last weekend I replaced the starter relay, cranked it and fired up like new.
When I dropped it in the river it went into limp mode and the temp icon speared.
I checked the pisser which had good flow.
I next Attached a hose to the inlet and water flowed from the intake grate, but none from the jet pump.
Question: What do I check next to get the Kawi back on the River?
