Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GSXL 97.5 grey ghost, BUMP START. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location São Paulo, Brasil Age 27 Posts 2 GSXL 97.5 grey ghost, BUMP START. I'm new here in the forum, my name is arthur and I'm from Brazil, so I apologize for my bad English, I have to use google translante.





GsxL 97.5 famous Gray Ghost, all stock, the problem is at engine start, it pulses the relay and soon it cuts off the signal, new starter, new pickup, new relay, new stator and new Mpem, mag cup PN 03700-3511 "single coil 97-98" seems to me correct for the ski, I checked all the negatives, I removed all the electrical installation of the ski and I checked the wire, I tried the start button, everything is ok.





Ok guys, I researched a lot and found 3-4 skis topics with the same problem but none was solved or if the owners did not come back to comment ..



yes, if I remove the magneto outlet it turns the starter freely



sometimes jumping the starting relay I can get it to work, this is very difficult, but I got it a few times and it keeps idling 1800-2000 rpm but does not accept acceleration because it has the throttle limiter turned on because in the gauge it indicates 7200-7500rpm.





Any idea ?



#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location São Paulo, Brasil Age 27 Posts 2 Re: GSXL 97.5 grey ghost, BUMP START.

