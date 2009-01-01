2008 TC Superjet
This ski was built by RIVA. I have documentation directly from Mike Hodges at RIVA.
They took a 2008 Superjet, tore it down to the hull and built this ski for TC when he went overseas to tour. Included picture of him riding surf in Tahiti.
RIVA 5 Mil 760 Stroker Motor
Bored, stroker cut and ported stock crank cases
5 mm stroker crank
85mm Flat to pistons
RIVA 48mm Powerbomb carbs
RIVA Intake Manifold
RIVA spacer plate
V-Force Reed Assembly
Billet girdled head
Ported for pump gas
Factory B pipe
Dual cooling
MSD Enhancer
Sealed electrical box
UMI Billet couplers
UMI Throttle
RRP Handlepole
RRP lowered handlepole bracket
RRP steering
RRP billet hood latches
Billet gas cap
Wamiltons hood
Carbon fiber reinforced hull
Quick drain
Intake and prop
Im sure Im forgetting some things.
This is a very trick ski with an even cooler history.
This ski needs someone that wants to ride surf or do some serious free riding. I need a ski that anyone coming to visit our lake house can ride and this isnt it. I'm looking to trade + cash for a superjet that is stock or mildly modded.
I would consider selling it and am open to offers. Im located in the Northwest