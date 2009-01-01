Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 RIVA built Taylor Curtis Superjet - Trade #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2004 Location Washington Posts 56 2008 RIVA built Taylor Curtis Superjet - Trade 2008 TC Superjet

This ski was built by RIVA. I have documentation directly from Mike Hodges at RIVA.

They took a 2008 Superjet, tore it down to the hull and built this ski for TC when he went overseas to tour. Included picture of him riding surf in Tahiti.

RIVA 5 Mil 760 Stroker Motor

Bored, stroker cut and ported stock crank cases

5 mm stroker crank

85mm Flat to pistons

RIVA 48mm Powerbomb carbs

RIVA Intake Manifold

RIVA spacer plate

V-Force Reed Assembly

Billet girdled head

Ported for pump gas

Factory B pipe

Dual cooling

MSD Enhancer

Sealed electrical box

UMI Billet couplers

UMI Throttle

RRP Handlepole

RRP lowered handlepole bracket

RRP steering

RRP billet hood latches

Billet gas cap

Wamiltons hood

Carbon fiber reinforced hull

Quick drain

Intake and prop

Im sure Im forgetting some things.



This is a very trick ski with an even cooler history.



This ski needs someone that wants to ride surf or do some serious free riding. I need a ski that anyone coming to visit our lake house can ride and this isnt it. I'm looking to trade + cash for a superjet that is stock or mildly modded.



I would consider selling it and am open to offers. Im located in the Northwest Attached Images D61CFA21-D70B-4CF6-ABBB-0FBA9A40031E.jpeg (2.12 MB, 0 views)

