Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Ultra250x intermittent speed issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Duarte, CA Age 38 Posts 5 Ultra250x intermittent speed issues Greetings to all. Im finally back to the jet ski world after a long hiatus. I picked up a cherry low hour ultra250x. First ride went well. Second time out I noticed at times I couldnt go faster than 40 mph and revs peaked at 6300. Whats more curious is while at WOT at 40MPH, I would suddenly take off to past 60 mph.



Basically at times the throttle wont take me past 40 mph and at other times all is normal.



Total hours are at 41. Oil is clean. I fueled up with 91 octane. I ordered new spark plugs to rule that out.



Any thoughts where to start? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Duarte, CA Age 38 Posts 5 Re: Ultra250x intermittent speed issues I am seeing full boost. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,444 Re: Ultra250x intermittent speed issues Probably just a plug crapping out BUT...... the 250x is notorious for a handful of issues. The major one being if you don't update the jetpump to the newer style shaft and double bearings it can/will destroy the engine. You've been warned. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Duarte, CA Age 38 Posts 5 Re: Ultra250x intermittent speed issues Myself, pump is being upgraded this week to 300 specs.



I’ll see what happens after I swap plugs. I figured a plug or sensor would cause intermittent issues lie I’m having. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) palacios289 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules