 Ultra250x intermittent speed issues
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 07:53 PM #1
    palacios289
    palacios289 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Duarte, CA
    Age
    38
    Posts
    5

    Ultra250x intermittent speed issues

    Greetings to all. Im finally back to the jet ski world after a long hiatus. I picked up a cherry low hour ultra250x. First ride went well. Second time out I noticed at times I couldnt go faster than 40 mph and revs peaked at 6300. Whats more curious is while at WOT at 40MPH, I would suddenly take off to past 60 mph.

    Basically at times the throttle wont take me past 40 mph and at other times all is normal.

    Total hours are at 41. Oil is clean. I fueled up with 91 octane. I ordered new spark plugs to rule that out.

    Any thoughts where to start?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:57 PM #2
    palacios289
    palacios289 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Duarte, CA
    Age
    38
    Posts
    5

    Re: Ultra250x intermittent speed issues

    I am seeing full boost.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:14 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,444

    Re: Ultra250x intermittent speed issues

    Probably just a plug crapping out BUT...... the 250x is notorious for a handful of issues. The major one being if you don't update the jetpump to the newer style shaft and double bearings it can/will destroy the engine. You've been warned.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:17 PM #4
    palacios289
    palacios289 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Duarte, CA
    Age
    38
    Posts
    5

    Re: Ultra250x intermittent speed issues

    Myself, pump is being upgraded this week to 300 specs.

    I’ll see what happens after I swap plugs. I figured a plug or sensor would cause intermittent issues lie I’m having.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. palacios289

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 