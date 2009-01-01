|
Ultra250x intermittent speed issues
Greetings to all. Im finally back to the jet ski world after a long hiatus. I picked up a cherry low hour ultra250x. First ride went well. Second time out I noticed at times I couldnt go faster than 40 mph and revs peaked at 6300. Whats more curious is while at WOT at 40MPH, I would suddenly take off to past 60 mph.
Basically at times the throttle wont take me past 40 mph and at other times all is normal.
Total hours are at 41. Oil is clean. I fueled up with 91 octane. I ordered new spark plugs to rule that out.
Any thoughts where to start?
Re: Ultra250x intermittent speed issues
Re: Ultra250x intermittent speed issues
Probably just a plug crapping out BUT...... the 250x is notorious for a handful of issues. The major one being if you don't update the jetpump to the newer style shaft and double bearings it can/will destroy the engine. You've been warned.
Re: Ultra250x intermittent speed issues
Myself, pump is being upgraded this week to 300 specs.
I’ll see what happens after I swap plugs. I figured a plug or sensor would cause intermittent issues lie I’m having.
