 Solas ke-sc-b 14/19.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:46 PM #1
    PhilthyPhil
    PhilthyPhil is offline
    Frequent Poster PhilthyPhil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    31
    Posts
    217

    Solas ke-sc-b 14/19.

    Would the solas ke-sc-b 14/19 impeller work good on my 93 750ss all stock.have Coffman pipe and water box going in after I get this situated.current impeller is damaged along with a few vains.have this one laying around thats in good condition along with a pump.was wondering if it word be a good choice.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:51 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,689

    Re: Solas ke-sc-b 14/19.

    That is an impeller intended for a limited, so with the pipe it should be OK, but it may not feel REAL strong, just OK.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:03 PM #3
    PhilthyPhil
    PhilthyPhil is offline
    Frequent Poster PhilthyPhil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    31
    Posts
    217

    Re: Solas ke-sc-b 14/19.

    Strong as in low end?So it’s good if I plan on upgrading.would I have to rejet the carb for the pipe?would milling the head help?or aftermarket head.thanks for the quick response.
    Last edited by PhilthyPhil; Today at 08:04 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 