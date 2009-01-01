|
Solas ke-sc-b 14/19.
Would the solas ke-sc-b 14/19 impeller work good on my 93 750ss all stock.have Coffman pipe and water box going in after I get this situated.current impeller is damaged along with a few vains.have this one laying around thats in good condition along with a pump.was wondering if it word be a good choice.
Re: Solas ke-sc-b 14/19.
That is an impeller intended for a limited, so with the pipe it should be OK, but it may not feel REAL strong, just OK.
Re: Solas ke-sc-b 14/19.
Strong as in low end?So it’s good if I plan on upgrading.would I have to rejet the carb for the pipe?would milling the head help?or aftermarket head.thanks for the quick response.
