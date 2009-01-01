Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Solas ke-sc-b 14/19. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location NorCal Age 31 Posts 217 Solas ke-sc-b 14/19. Would the solas ke-sc-b 14/19 impeller work good on my 93 750ss all stock.have Coffman pipe and water box going in after I get this situated.current impeller is damaged along with a few vains.have this one laying around thats in good condition along with a pump.was wondering if it word be a good choice. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,689 Re: Solas ke-sc-b 14/19. That is an impeller intended for a limited, so with the pipe it should be OK, but it may not feel REAL strong, just OK. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

Strong as in low end?So it's good if I plan on upgrading.would I have to rejet the carb for the pipe?would milling the head help?or aftermarket head.thanks for the quick response.

