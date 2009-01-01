Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 95 WetJet ZX - fuel flow question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Pacific Northwest Posts 7 95 WetJet ZX - fuel flow question My wetjet has unfortunately sat for about 4 years (mostly in my garage, covered). Now I'm ready to try to make it run again. I've charged up the battery, and it turns over, but I'm getting no fuel. So I removed both fuel lines from the carburetor, and removed the fuel filter, and stuck the hoses coming from the fuel tank into a cup. I turn the motor over, but no fuel comes out of the lines. (Yes, I dumped some fresh gas in it. but honestly, I don't know how much gas was in there before, or the quality of that gas. I'm assuming it's probably bad, but decided to mix some good stuff in there for my testing.)



Should I be seeing fuel come out when the lines are not hooked up to the carburetor? I don't know how these work...if there's a fuel pump somewhere, or if the carburetor is somehow just sucking the gas from the fuel tank?



Would it work to hook up too long fuel lines to the carburetor and stick them in a gas can?



Thx!



1997 SeaDoo GTX #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Pacific Northwest Posts 7 Re: 95 WetJet ZX - fuel flow question Okay, figured out that the fuel pump is actually a diaphragm in the carburetor.



So my next question is, does the fuel line from the tank go to the top or bottom connection on the carburetor? Stupid me took both lines off without taking a picture first. Duh!



1997 SeaDoo GTX #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Pacific Northwest Posts 7 Re: 95 WetJet ZX - fuel flow question One more post I can pour gas in the carb and she'll start right up; but she won't stay running. Time to replace the diaphragm in the carb? Or full carb rebuild? Or...?



1997 SeaDoo GTX #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,444 Re: 95 WetJet ZX - fuel flow question Bottom is inlet, outer cover is pulse to crankcase, upper is return to tank.

Many times when they sit, the old fuel gums up in the carb. It can ruin the diaphragm and stick the needle inside the seat. Just pull the carb for a good cleaning and inspection. Might need a kit (most likely) but might not. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



