97 stx 1100 2 stroke



97 stx 1100 2 stroke



i took her out for a cruise last night and noticed a pretty decent grinding noise at lower rpms. I didnt think much of it as Ive owned it for 3 weeks and its my first ski



i took it out again today and am now experiencing loss of power at low rpms, along with the grinding noise. Sometimes for a split second or two the grinding noise is very loud and scary... almost as if something is going to explode or snap lol



at WOT I can barely do donuts because the ski wont get out of its own way. (This was not the case the past 2 weekends)



i filled the oil oil tank last night with the Kawasaki 2 stroke oil, along with a full tank of fresh gas



Last weekend I could get her up to 55, today the most I saw was 38mph. Along with hesitation, and this grinding sound. The grinding noise goes away after about 10-15mph. But still doesnt have the power I experienced before. It sounds and feels like its coming from the middle to the rear. I took the seat off and didnt notice anything loose. A inch of water at the bottom of the hull. The shaft that comes out of the rear of the motor that goes to the impeller, moves in and out while applying/pumping the throttle. Is that normal ?







i am having a hard time finding threads specific to the stx model.

