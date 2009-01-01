Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Casco MAINE Age 23 Posts 12 Grinding noise? Help ASAP!! Hello everybody



97 stx 1100 2 stroke



i took her out for a cruise last night and noticed a pretty decent grinding noise at lower rpms. I didnt think much of it as Ive owned it for 3 weeks and its my first ski



i took it out again today and am now experiencing loss of power at low rpms, along with the grinding noise. Sometimes for a split second or two the grinding noise is very loud and scary... almost as if something is going to explode or snap lol



at WOT I can barely do donuts because the ski wont get out of its own way. (This was not the case the past 2 weekends)



i filled the oil oil tank last night with the Kawasaki 2 stroke oil, along with a full tank of fresh gas



Last weekend I could get her up to 55, today the most I saw was 38mph. Along with hesitation, and this grinding sound. The grinding noise goes away after about 10-15mph. But still doesnt have the power I experienced before. It sounds and feels like its coming from the middle to the rear. I took the seat off and didnt notice anything loose. A inch of water at the bottom of the hull. The shaft that comes out of the rear of the motor that goes to the impeller, moves in and out while applying/pumping the throttle. Is that normal ?







i am having a hard time finding threads specific to the stx model.

Any information as to what I can to to check I would appreciate. Any information whatsoever would be extremely appreciated #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 35 Posts 205 Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!! Kinda sounds like the pump bearings went out and the impellar was touching the pump housing. The driveshaft should not move. Look through the pump inlet or outlet and see if there a large gap around the impellar and if needed remove the intake grate to inspect or grab the driveshaft and check play. There should be no play and almost no gap the whole war around the impellar. Most likely if there is a big gap it's time for a new pump and impellar.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Casco MAINE Age 23 Posts 12 Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!! If I attach a video via YouTube link about the shaft moving, can you confirm we are on the same page? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Casco MAINE Age 23 Posts 12 Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!! Originally Posted by JustStandups Originally Posted by Kinda sounds like the pump bearings went out and the impellar was touching the pump housing. The driveshaft should not move. Look through the pump inlet or outlet and see if there a large gap around the impellar and if needed remove the intake grate to inspect or grab the driveshaft and check play. There should be no play and almost no gap the whole war around the impellar. Most likely if there is a big gap it's time for a new pump and impellar.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Casco MAINE Age 23 Posts 12 Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!! F49A9979-FA5F-4E68-B8F2-4897CC435EA0.jpeg

This is the shaft that moves in and out horizontally when applying throttle Last edited by Pj96; Today at 05:33 PM . #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 35 Posts 205 Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!! That's the drive shaft, should only move in the spinning type of way. Definitely look into the pump area under the ski.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported #7 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,684 Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!! Your pump/impeller is jacked up. Pull the pump and inspect.



Please dont make any more threads about this, one was enough You may have to wait longer than 30 seconds for an answer.... Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 05:47 PM . Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules