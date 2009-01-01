 Grinding noise? Help ASAP!!
pxctoday

  Today, 04:07 PM #1
    Pj96
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Casco MAINE
    Age
    23
    Posts
    12

    Grinding noise? Help ASAP!!

    Hello everybody

    97 stx 1100 2 stroke

    i took her out for a cruise last night and noticed a pretty decent grinding noise at lower rpms. I didnt think much of it as Ive owned it for 3 weeks and its my first ski

    i took it out again today and am now experiencing loss of power at low rpms, along with the grinding noise. Sometimes for a split second or two the grinding noise is very loud and scary... almost as if something is going to explode or snap lol

    at WOT I can barely do donuts because the ski wont get out of its own way. (This was not the case the past 2 weekends)

    i filled the oil oil tank last night with the Kawasaki 2 stroke oil, along with a full tank of fresh gas

    Last weekend I could get her up to 55, today the most I saw was 38mph. Along with hesitation, and this grinding sound. The grinding noise goes away after about 10-15mph. But still doesnt have the power I experienced before. It sounds and feels like its coming from the middle to the rear. I took the seat off and didnt notice anything loose. A inch of water at the bottom of the hull. The shaft that comes out of the rear of the motor that goes to the impeller, moves in and out while applying/pumping the throttle. Is that normal ?



    i am having a hard time finding threads specific to the stx model.
    Any information as to what I can to to check I would appreciate. Any information whatsoever would be extremely appreciated
  Today, 04:31 PM #2
    JustStandups
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sacramento
    Age
    35
    Posts
    205

    Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!!

    Kinda sounds like the pump bearings went out and the impellar was touching the pump housing. The driveshaft should not move. Look through the pump inlet or outlet and see if there a large gap around the impellar and if needed remove the intake grate to inspect or grab the driveshaft and check play. There should be no play and almost no gap the whole war around the impellar. Most likely if there is a big gap it's time for a new pump and impellar.

  Today, 05:15 PM #3
    Pj96
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Casco MAINE
    Age
    23
    Posts
    12

    Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!!

    If I attach a video via YouTube link about the shaft moving, can you confirm we are on the same page?
  Today, 05:21 PM #4
    Pj96
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Casco MAINE
    Age
    23
    Posts
    12

    Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!!

    Quote Originally Posted by JustStandups View Post
    Kinda sounds like the pump bearings went out and the impellar was touching the pump housing. The driveshaft should not move. Look through the pump inlet or outlet and see if there a large gap around the impellar and if needed remove the intake grate to inspect or grab the driveshaft and check play. There should be no play and almost no gap the whole war around the impellar. Most likely if there is a big gap it's time for a new pump and impellar.

    I can’t pick it up by video, but the shaft moves about one - two inches when applying throttle
  Today, 05:33 PM #5
    Pj96
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Casco MAINE
    Age
    23
    Posts
    12

    Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!!

    F49A9979-FA5F-4E68-B8F2-4897CC435EA0.jpeg
    This is the shaft that moves in and out horizontally when applying throttle
  Today, 05:36 PM #6
    JustStandups
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sacramento
    Age
    35
    Posts
    205

    Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!!

    That's the drive shaft, should only move in the spinning type of way. Definitely look into the pump area under the ski.

  Today, 05:46 PM #7
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,684

    Re: Grinding noise? Help ASAP!!

    Your pump/impeller is jacked up. Pull the pump and inspect.

    Please dont make any more threads about this, one was enough You may have to wait longer than 30 seconds for an answer....
