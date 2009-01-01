Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Sticky Throttle in 95 XP 720 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location TN Age 42 Posts 2 Sticky Throttle in 95 XP 720 Hello all,

I have 1995 Seadoo XP 720 that ive been working on with little to no budget. Ive reached a problem i cant solve. When i press the throttle, 19 out of 20 times, it bogges down and does not accelerate. 1 out of 20 it does, and performs perfectly for long periods of time and throughout the range of the throttle, exepting if i let it return to idle/no throttle, in which case it "sticks" again and ive got to keep trying to "rev it up" till it "catches" and works again. Ive replaced the grey fuel lines, and its not the throttle linkage. Ive yet to rebuild the carb, though i cannot afford a kit, i can clean and rebuild it if all gaskets stay together. My question is; WHAT PART IS MALFUNCTIONING? What specific part of the carb could cause this type of problem? A Spring? The Diaphragm? The needle/seat? What specifically am i going after?

Your carbs need to be rebuilt/cleaned.

Not trying to be a d ick but jetskis cost a LOT to maintain....I suggest you sell it cus if you cant afford to fix it right you are gonna find yourself stranded on a body of water some where.....swimming.



Not trying to be a d ick but jetskis cost a LOT to maintain....I suggest you sell it cus if you cant afford to fix it right you are gonna find yourself stranded on a body of water some where.....swimming. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location TN Age 42 Posts 2 Re: Sticky Throttle in 95 XP 720 Thanks Grumpy, i suppose i should sell it. I mean, i work my *** off every day to support my family, and I live right next to one of the states best lakes, but what right do i have to try to try to squeeze some enjoyment out of life. I should probably sit in my mobile home and watch videos of other people having fun. I'm so glad you decided to comment on my post, despite me asking for specific technical information, with your words of wisdom.

Hold on there Grumpy is exactly right. He's trying to be polite. The old saying that a boat is a hole in the water you pour money into certainly applies to PWC's. Lets say for argument that the carb is the problem. It is rare for one to come apart and have gaskets/ o rings survive. Buy a cheap kit for $60 and chances are it won't fix your problem. You're going to have to do lots of research then trouble shoot one step at a time. For instance does it help to momentarily pull the choke? A lucky person has a simple problem otherwise it will cost time and money, and learn some manners.

