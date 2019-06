Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR800 and Misc Kawi parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location Phoenix Posts 938 SXR800 and Misc Kawi parts All parts are fresh water only. Prices do not include shipping not PP fees. Make any reasonable offers!



Stock SXR800 flywheel - $115

Stock SXR800 head - $100

Stock SXR800 finger throttle - $20

West coast 750/800 exhaust mani. Ported by RadDudes for factory wetpipe. Setup for dual or single cooling -$225

JSU pole spring tensioner - $10

Stock SXR800 waterbox - $100

Stock 800 full exhaust - $100

650 cases, super clean - $75



