Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Oil pump failure symptoms #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Casco MAINE Age 23 Posts 5 Oil pump failure symptoms I have a 2 stroke STX1100, (not di)



just curious if there are symptoms of oil pump failure or symptoms that will show if it is not mixing and burning the oil with fuel.



my jet ski seems to lack a consistent power sometimes. Some runs will run great. Sometimes the engine will scream and seem louder than normal. (WOT) Sometimes shes quieter (wot)



im just nervous there is a underlying issue



owned the jetski for 3 weeks, I have put 10 hours on it so far. Am I overthinking it?

Melts down topend

You can always ditch the stock oil system and premix the fuel. Stock oil systems do fail, and when they do it usually means $$$$ to fix the resulting damage.

