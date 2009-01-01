|
|
-
Oil pump failure symptoms
I have a 2 stroke STX1100, (not di)
just curious if there are symptoms of oil pump failure or symptoms that will show if it is not mixing and burning the oil with fuel.
my jet ski seems to lack a consistent power sometimes. Some runs will run great. Sometimes the engine will scream and seem louder than normal. (WOT) Sometimes shes quieter (wot)
im just nervous there is a underlying issue
owned the jetski for 3 weeks, I have put 10 hours on it so far. Am I overthinking it?
any information is appreciated
-
Top Dog
Re: Oil pump failure symptoms
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Oil pump failure symptoms
You can always ditch the stock oil system and premix the fuel. Stock oil systems do fail, and when they do it usually means $$$$ to fix the resulting damage.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules