 Oil pump failure symptoms
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:21 PM #1
    Pj96
    Pj96 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Casco MAINE
    Age
    23
    Posts
    5

    Oil pump failure symptoms

    I have a 2 stroke STX1100, (not di)

    just curious if there are symptoms of oil pump failure or symptoms that will show if it is not mixing and burning the oil with fuel.

    my jet ski seems to lack a consistent power sometimes. Some runs will run great. Sometimes the engine will scream and seem louder than normal. (WOT) Sometimes shes quieter (wot)

    im just nervous there is a underlying issue

    owned the jetski for 3 weeks, I have put 10 hours on it so far. Am I overthinking it?
    any information is appreciated
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:34 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,810

    Re: Oil pump failure symptoms

    Melts down topend
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:06 AM #3
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,682

    Re: Oil pump failure symptoms

    You can always ditch the stock oil system and premix the fuel. Stock oil systems do fail, and when they do it usually means $$$$ to fix the resulting damage.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 