Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '94 XP shts off #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 632 '94 XP shts off I picked up an XP with a bad top end. #2 piston looked like lean burn damage, and the oil pump gear was stripped. The crank was in excellent shape so I rebuilt the top end, but not the bottom except for replacing the oil pump gear. Everything carefully washed out before reassembling. The engine runs great, compression is up, starts instantly without the choke, but it won't stay running. Using the factory tach it runs excellent under 6000rpm. Above that it's good for about a minute then shuts down. Push of the start button and it immediately starts. Again under 6000rpm it goes right along. Over 6000rpm for about a minute and it dies. Sometimes it gives a slight stutter before dieing so I figured maybe fuel starving. New hoses, hose clamps, strainer O ring, even went direct to tank to bypass connections. No difference, still died.



Could this be an MPEM issue? The VTS works sporadically and I read where one can affect the other. Been fighting this for some months sure could use some help. Thanks in advance.

