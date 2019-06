Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: ISO Factory Pipe 750sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location WI Posts 7 ISO Factory Pipe 750sx I have a 1995 750sx single carb with the rear exit exhaust. Want to buy a factory pipe or something to give me some more power. Ski has timing advance, ride plate, reed stuffers, custom impeller, and flame arrestor. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location WI Posts 7 Re: ISO Factory Pipe 750sx Capture+_2019-06-28-13-24-04.png is this a good deal? what else would I need for this setup to work on my 750? Last edited by zaclee; Today at 02:26 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 36 Posts 3,283 Re: ISO Factory Pipe 750sx if its complete with manifold, bracketry, down pipe with good couplers and all three injection screws turn its a fair deal. Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 04:32 PM .



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,863 Re: ISO Factory Pipe 750sx Not a great deal but you won't find any for less.

