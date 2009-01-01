Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Why do piston rings stick? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2015 Location Edgerton Wi Posts 1 Why do piston rings stick? Hi, been lurking a long time and have learned a lot.

Couldn't find the answer on this one though...



I have a 2002 seadoo GTX DI that I bought from a dealer two years ago fresh from a new top end as the previous owner forgot to put oil in it.

Great ski worked very well.

Last year it flooded due to torn internal OPAS boot (short story, OPAS and EZports do not mix...).



I knew to remove plugs, spin to remove water and start and run for a few minutes but could not run it properly on river due to torn OPAS boot.

I did not know the procedure for water ingestion of DI fuel pump, however.

Called the dealer a few days later and told them about fuel pump, they told me to just wait till next season and see if it runs.

Removed OPAS over winter.



Put it in water last week, started fine but would not rev past idle.

Figured I broke fuel pump and took to dealer.

Now find that one cylinder has no compression 60 psi, 120 psi) stuck ring no cylinder damage just needs quick hone and replace ring.



Why would a relatively new ring stick?

E0 gas only

Marine 360 stabil

XPS oil only

probably less than 20 hours since top end.



