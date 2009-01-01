Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 92 XP plastic pump cone cracked #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Delaware Coast Age 50 Posts 176 92 XP plastic pump cone cracked The middle of last season i did my first pump rebuild on the XP and i installed the anti rattle kit which came with a larger plastic cone instead of the smaller metal cone that was original , A few weeks ago i took it for the first spin of the season and all was well until maybe 15 to 20 minutes of riding i starting hearing a scraping type noise so i killed it and towed it back in with the TS thinking i sucked something up , Well tonight i pulled off the steering nozzle to check the cone and pump oil and the cone was cracked a little over half the length and of course water came out when i pulled it off along with some oil sludge mess and water , the water wasn't rusty at all so maybe i got lucky bearing wise seeing how they are fairly new and it still had some oil in it , I took the spark plugs out and turned the drive shaft by hand and it felt smooth and turned great , So did this crack maybe from sucking up some shells or something hard , or are these prone to cracking once in a while with that rattle kit or just bad luck i had , I can put the factory short metal cone back on which doesn't have the anti rattle pieces in it and i have a new short plastic cone the same size as the factory one as well , What would be the better fix ? factory metal cone back on with no rattle kit like it used to be or the new plastic one which i'm not sure if that rattle kit from the big cone will fit in it , Also i propped up the front of the ski pretty high to help drain the oil out over night ,is there a better way to clean it out without taking the pump off or just let it drain by itself overnight and get it back together tomorrow with some new oil and one of the two short cones i have ? 93 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Seadoo XP 587

84 Kawasaki JS 550 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,437 Re: 92 XP plastic pump cone cracked Put the short metal one back on, fill with lube, and don't worry about the rattle. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules