Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 951 external rectifier #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location SoCal Age 47 Posts 388 951 external rectifier Im getting symptoms of either a bad rectifier or stator. Runs fine for a minute then starts bogging down. Shut it down for about 15 seconds and it runs ok again for about 20 seconds. Once the bogging begins it never runs good again unless i shut it down for a moment. The 787 had the option to disconnect a red wire but that isnt the case on the 951 since the rectifier is internal to the MPEM. I tried disconnecting the stator harness but it would not run at all because the pickup is part of that harness. Ive now gone out for 2 rides and at first i thought it was the front coil, but after replacing it the problem still exists. Carbs were rebuilt and then checked again after 1st ride, accelerator pumps verified to be squirting, 2 sets of spark plugs, compression has not changed 126R 128F since even before the 1st test ride.

Any suggestions which rectifier is suitable, the one from OSD is no longer available, i remember reading they used a 4TEC rectifier because it handled a heavier load? Last edited by Spades; Today at 05:23 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,977 Re: 951 external rectifier Check the resistance between the yellow wires coming out of the stator cover. Should be about 2.2ohms, and I think there are 3 yellow wires.

A rectifier is a rectifier. As long as you have the three yellows in, red out, and a ground, it'll work. RFI and 4 tec ones have been used because as you said they are supposedly more durable. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules