|
|
-
95 Waveraider issues
Got this ski for the lightweight hull (RA700T) and the 62T engine. Dual carbs have been rebuilt, all high/low speed screws set to the factory manual settings. Compression is good (150psi on both cylinders).
here is my issue. Idle up to half throttle, the ski works wonderfully. Once I give it 3/4-full throttle, it falls on its face. Once it starts to fall, i 1/2 choke it to get it to take off again, and it does the same damn thing. I have tried both leaning and richening it out without any luck. Same damn thing.
The ski ski worked great for about a week with factory settings until now. I did notice excess oil from the oil pump. I have read elsewhere that sometimes they fail open and put too much oil into the carbs.
i have a block off kit coming anyway since I planned on running premix before this issue.
Any my direction or help would be appreciated.
-
Top Dog
Re: 95 Waveraider issues
Checked carb filters since it started acting up?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules