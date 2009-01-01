Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 Waveraider issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Monticello IN Posts 1 95 Waveraider issues Got this ski for the lightweight hull (RA700T) and the 62T engine. Dual carbs have been rebuilt, all high/low speed screws set to the factory manual settings. Compression is good (150psi on both cylinders).



here is my issue. Idle up to half throttle, the ski works wonderfully. Once I give it 3/4-full throttle, it falls on its face. Once it starts to fall, i 1/2 choke it to get it to take off again, and it does the same damn thing. I have tried both leaning and richening it out without any luck. Same damn thing.



The ski ski worked great for about a week with factory settings until now. I did notice excess oil from the oil pump. I have read elsewhere that sometimes they fail open and put too much oil into the carbs.



i have a block off kit coming anyway since I planned on running premix before this issue.



Checked carb filters since it started acting up?

