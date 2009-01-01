 95 Waveraider issues
  Today, 04:52 PM
    TomCat87
    TomCat87 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Monticello IN
    Posts
    1

    95 Waveraider issues

    Got this ski for the lightweight hull (RA700T) and the 62T engine. Dual carbs have been rebuilt, all high/low speed screws set to the factory manual settings. Compression is good (150psi on both cylinders).

    here is my issue. Idle up to half throttle, the ski works wonderfully. Once I give it 3/4-full throttle, it falls on its face. Once it starts to fall, i 1/2 choke it to get it to take off again, and it does the same damn thing. I have tried both leaning and richening it out without any luck. Same damn thing.

    The ski ski worked great for about a week with factory settings until now. I did notice excess oil from the oil pump. I have read elsewhere that sometimes they fail open and put too much oil into the carbs.

    i have a block off kit coming anyway since I planned on running premix before this issue.

    Any my direction or help would be appreciated.
  Today, 06:04 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,809

    Re: 95 Waveraider issues

    Checked carb filters since it started acting up?
