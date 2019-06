Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Toe Mats for 650 SC #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Columbus Ohio Age 65 Posts 39 Toe Mats for 650 SC I'm looking for a pair of new or used toe mats for the angled footrest (not the larger, underfoot mats that are flat on the deck) for my 1992 SC. They are part numbers 53004/A and 53004/B. Babbit's has had me in their 'Live' Chat queue for almost an hour....Where else should I search? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

