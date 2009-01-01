Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SN SJ Handlepole Pin Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 30 Posts 38 SN SJ Handlepole Pin Help Hey all,



I have a 91 SN and the notches where the pin rests to prop up the handle pole are worn out to the point that the pole will no longer stay up. I assume from the previous owner possibly forcing it closed on accident or not having it clipped in all the way.



Does anyone make a replacement piece? Does anyone have any cool/trick fixes? Im pretty mechanically savvy and I used to do a lot of fab work so Im all for making something, but wanted to check here before I do.



I dont have the ski in front of me (it stays up at the Colorado River) or Id snap a few pics. Any help would be appreciated!



Lift up pole, stuff a pool noodle across the hood up at the axis point of the handle pole. Done

