  Today, 02:22 PM
    motoracer11
    SN SJ Handlepole Pin Help

    Hey all,

    I have a 91 SN and the notches where the pin rests to prop up the handle pole are worn out to the point that the pole will no longer stay up. I assume from the previous owner possibly forcing it closed on accident or not having it clipped in all the way.

    Does anyone make a replacement piece? Does anyone have any cool/trick fixes? Im pretty mechanically savvy and I used to do a lot of fab work so Im all for making something, but wanted to check here before I do.

    I dont have the ski in front of me (it stays up at the Colorado River) or Id snap a few pics. Any help would be appreciated!

    Thanks!
  Today, 03:34 PM
    SxiPro
    Re: SN SJ Handlepole Pin Help

    Lift up pole, stuff a pool noodle across the hood up at the axis point of the handle pole. Done
