Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: XP Blowing fuses #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location NC Posts 1 XP Blowing fuses Hi All,

Just acquired a 1996 Sea Doo XP. It keeps blowing fuses. I finally found a wiring schematic and previous owner had already upped fuses in two locations ( I guess for this reason). Anyway it was blwoing the starting circuit fuse coming off solenoid. Found some corrosion figured it was causing excess current draw. Also OHM'd out all grounds. Cleaned, replaced and tested in driveway (no flush hose) for about 10-15s. Ran no issues. Put it in the water cranked fine but when under full throttle it blew again. Luckily close to paddle back. Got flush hose yesterday. Tried new fuse and blew under acceleration. Only other fuse I had was 20A so used it and the fuse in the MPEM blew this time. So I'm thinking the real problem lies inside there. It was easier to just order new than OHMing it out. 30 day returns! Ordered aftermarket MPEM today. Hopefully that was the issue. Just curious if anyone has seen similar issue before. #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,708 Re: XP Blowing fuses Disconnect your vts and test Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules