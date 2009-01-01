 XP Blowing fuses
  Today, 12:55 PM
    chipper57
    chipper57 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    1

    XP Blowing fuses

    Hi All,
    Just acquired a 1996 Sea Doo XP. It keeps blowing fuses. I finally found a wiring schematic and previous owner had already upped fuses in two locations ( I guess for this reason). Anyway it was blwoing the starting circuit fuse coming off solenoid. Found some corrosion figured it was causing excess current draw. Also OHM'd out all grounds. Cleaned, replaced and tested in driveway (no flush hose) for about 10-15s. Ran no issues. Put it in the water cranked fine but when under full throttle it blew again. Luckily close to paddle back. Got flush hose yesterday. Tried new fuse and blew under acceleration. Only other fuse I had was 20A so used it and the fuse in the MPEM blew this time. So I'm thinking the real problem lies inside there. It was easier to just order new than OHMing it out. 30 day returns! Ordered aftermarket MPEM today. Hopefully that was the issue. Just curious if anyone has seen similar issue before.
  Today, 01:50 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,708

    Re: XP Blowing fuses

    Disconnect your vts and test
