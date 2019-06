Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 GTX engine flooded with water #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 55 2001 GTX engine flooded with water There is a 2001 GTX Fuel Injected for sale on craigslist for cheap. The ski looks to be in overall great shape, but needs some engine work. The current owner mentioned the motor was squirting water out the spark plug holes. This to me would warrant a complete rebuild. Is it worth trying to save this ski or just pass and find a running machine?



I am famaliar with carb'd 2 strokes and my entire fleet is 2 strokes except my cars. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules