Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 VX starts but cranks longer than normal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 27 2017 VX starts but cranks longer than normal Hi gang,

Quick hopefully an easy question/explanation,

I have a 2017 VX with 35 hours, I put the Yamaha brand fogging additive in the fuel in the fall like I have always done with my Yamaha's and have not added fresh fuel yet. Only put on an hour so far this season. Today it seemed to crank each time longer than usual, after 5-7 seconds i stopped and recranked and each time it started on second try. Ski ran perfect at all speeds without hesitation ect. Should I assume i need to burn the old fuel off that still contains the fogging additive (btw i did not notice any smoke when starting like it would smoke when initially added in the fall). Would this be a logical reason for the starting delay/hesitation? also I have not changed the plugs from purchased new. Any suggestions would be appreciated. thanks!

