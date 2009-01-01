 Misc 550/440 & 750 Parts
  Today, 09:20 PM #1
    yungtaco
    Misc 550/440 & 750 Parts

    All items with be shipped from Houston, TX via USPS


    Kerker head pipe with OTC Concepts pipe & stock manifold - $150 shipped
    OCJS oversized tank with Westcoast pickups - $180 shipped
    Ocean Pro finned ride plate - $75 shipped
    Quick steer adapters - $25 shipped each
    2.5 inch no name flame arrestor - $25 shipped
    2.0 inch K&N flame arrestor - $25 shipped
    750 BCW Intake Manifold for Mikunis - $80 shipped
    750 Quick Steer - $75 shipped
    PM me with any questions. Looking for a 550 Jet Dynamics Intake Grate if anyone has one to trade.
  Today, 10:41 PM #2
    yungtaco
    Re: Misc 550/440 & 750 Parts

    750 intake manifold sold
