All items with be shipped from Houston, TX via USPS
Kerker head pipe with OTC Concepts pipe & stock manifold - $150 shipped
Kerker.JPG
OCJS oversized tank with Westcoast pickups - $180 shipped
OCJS 2.JPGOCJS 1.JPGOCJS 3.JPGOCJS 4.JPGOCJS 5.JPGOCJS 6.JPGOCJS 7.JPG
Ocean Pro finned ride plate - $75 shipped
OP Front.JPGOP Back.JPG
Quick steer adapters - $25 shipped each
QS 550.JPG
2.5 inch no name flame arrestor - $25 shipped
FA 2.JPG
2.0 inch K&N flame arrestor - $25 shipped
FA 1.JPG
750 BCW Intake Manifold for Mikunis - $80 shipped
BCW 750 1.JPG
750 Quick Steer - $75 shipped
750 QS.JPG
PM me with any questions. Looking for a 550 Jet Dynamics Intake Grate if anyone has one to trade.