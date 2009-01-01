I have here a 1994 waveblaster. I was the second owner and had this ski since 1998. Never had an issue with the motor. Stock crank, one size over piston. I rebuilt the motor almost 8 yrs ago with a WSM pistons kit from watercraft superstore. It was over heating and thought it was a top end problem. Ended up being calcium build up in the water jackets. Has them bead blasted and cleaned. Rebuilt motor with new pistons, honed cylinders and rebuilt carb. Does have a factory A pipe. Other then that it is stock. It does have an updated Quadra fin ride plate. If you know these skis they are single seat and ride in rails. ski was painted by me 8 years ago. Paint lasted all these years. There is definite paint damage to the front of the ski. My neighbors canopy flew over and one of the legs scratched up my paint pretty bad but NO fiberglass damage. Not hard to fix if you can paint. I still have the paint I used if you want it ( not sure if it is good still). USED IT Two SEASON ago IN HAVASU. Not one problem. Got a lot of thumb up as these skis are classics. Not the fastest blaster but jetted accordingly and runs great ( single carb) Super crisp power-band with the factory pipe. Trailer not included. I have the title in my name and registration is current. Please dont waste my time as I want it sold but not disparate. Got a boat for my wife and I so this will not get any use. Tags in pic say 17 but I have the updated tags in my file. If you prefer to text PM me for my cell #.