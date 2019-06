Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Yamaha XA1200Y Power Valve #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Mt. Pleasant, SC Posts 23 2000 Yamaha XA1200Y Power Valve While looking at theparts diagram for my Yamaha XA1200y I noticed that on the wrist pin of thepistons the diagram shows a washer (90201-22M04-00) on the wrist pin on each side of theconnecting rod. When I took my engine apart there were no washers on the wristpins. Does anyone know if the washers are something that are not essential or should they definitely have been on my wrist pins?



Thanks

