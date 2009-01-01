Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 STX 15F No Fuel but new pump! ECU? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Morristown, NJ Age 29 Posts 1 2009 STX 15F No Fuel but new pump! ECU? Picked up a low mileage 09 that had the impeller froze and we were told if we take off the pump it would start. Its didnt. Then the guy said replace the fuel pump so we did and still didnt start. Hot wired the new pump and confirmed that it ran. We also put in new plugs and if we hit it with starter fluid it runs until we stop spraying. Question is - does this basically boil down the the ECU not telling the pump to run? Everything else seems to be working fine especially since it does start up with starter fluid. We have an ECU on order but wanted to see if there were any other thoughts if the ECU doesnt fix the problem. I should note I disconnected the line into the fuel filter and no fuel came out the hose trying to start so its not the filter or injectors at this time. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules