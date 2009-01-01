|
|
-
2009 STX 15F No Fuel but new pump! ECU?
Picked up a low mileage 09 that had the impeller froze and we were told if we take off the pump it would start. Its didnt. Then the guy said replace the fuel pump so we did and still didnt start. Hot wired the new pump and confirmed that it ran. We also put in new plugs and if we hit it with starter fluid it runs until we stop spraying. Question is - does this basically boil down the the ECU not telling the pump to run? Everything else seems to be working fine especially since it does start up with starter fluid. We have an ECU on order but wanted to see if there were any other thoughts if the ECU doesnt fix the problem. I should note I disconnected the line into the fuel filter and no fuel came out the hose trying to start so its not the filter or injectors at this time.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules