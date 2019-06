Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Billet throttle wheel & finger throttle superjet #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location NorCal Age 31 Posts 213 Billet throttle wheel & finger throttle superjet Looking for a billet throttle wheel for a superjet 62t.and a finger throttle.shipped to 94577. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,081 Re: Billet throttle wheel & finger throttle superjet Pm sent

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,081 Re: Billet throttle wheel & finger throttle superjet Picture Attached Images 205068D9-01BE-4415-AA38-E243637161C3.jpeg (1.24 MB, 14 views)

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,857 Re: Billet throttle wheel & finger throttle superjet Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper Originally Posted by Picture Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location NorCal Age 31 Posts 213 Re: Billet throttle wheel & finger throttle superjet It is a very nice piece.a little to nice for my ski.i also for got to mention I’m looking for black silver and red for both the wheel and lever.wont let me edit for some reason.thanks for the offer. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules