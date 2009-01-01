|
Visual comparison of new and vintage PWC hulls! The differences are HUGE!
Dear Friends,
it seems that the PWC hulls are getting bigger and bigger...
We've compared some new and vintage watercrafts visually, it's definitely worth a look!
1991 Sea-Doo XP vs. 2019 RXP-X
1991 Sea-Doo XP vs. 2019 RXT-X
1986 Yamaha 500T vs. 2019 FX SVHO
1978 Yamaha WaveJammer vs. 2019 FX SVHO
1990 Kawasaki 550SX vs. 2019 SX-R
2003 SX-R 800 vs. 2019 SX-R
2019 Sea-Doo Spark vs. 2019 RXP-X
2019 Yamaha EX vs. 2019 FX SVHO
2019 Kawasaki STX-15F vs. 2019 Ultra 310R
We hope you will find it useful!
jet-ski-so-big.jpg
Re: Visual comparison of new and vintage PWC hulls! The differences are HUGE!
One of the charts shows a 2010 550SX. I don't think that's right.
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
Re: Visual comparison of new and vintage PWC hulls! The differences are HUGE!
Corrected, thank you for your feedback!
Originally Posted by linkman
One of the charts shows a 2010 550SX. I don't think that's right.
