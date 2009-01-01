 Visual comparison of new and vintage PWC hulls! The differences are HUGE!
  Today, 01:39 PM
    Jetdrift
    Jetdrift is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Jetdrift's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    EU
    Posts
    16

    Visual comparison of new and vintage PWC hulls! The differences are HUGE!

    Dear Friends,


    it seems that the PWC hulls are getting bigger and bigger...
    We've compared some new and vintage watercrafts visually, it's definitely worth a look!


    1991 Sea-Doo XP vs. 2019 RXP-X
    1991 Sea-Doo XP vs. 2019 RXT-X
    1986 Yamaha 500T vs. 2019 FX SVHO
    1978 Yamaha WaveJammer vs. 2019 FX SVHO
    1990 Kawasaki 550SX vs. 2019 SX-R
    2003 SX-R 800 vs. 2019 SX-R


    2019 Sea-Doo Spark vs. 2019 RXP-X
    2019 Yamaha EX vs. 2019 FX SVHO
    2019 Kawasaki STX-15F vs. 2019 Ultra 310R


    We hope you will find it useful!

    jet-ski-so-big.jpg
    https://www.jetdrift.com/ - everything dedicated to jet skis
    https://www.jetdrift.com/jet-ski-prices/ - actual models & prices
    https://www.jetdrift.com/models/ - compare the models side by side
  Today, 03:13 PM
    linkman
    linkman is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,234

    Re: Visual comparison of new and vintage PWC hulls! The differences are HUGE!

    One of the charts shows a 2010 550SX. I don't think that's right.
  Today, 03:27 PM
    Jetdrift
    Jetdrift is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Jetdrift's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    EU
    Posts
    16

    Re: Visual comparison of new and vintage PWC hulls! The differences are HUGE!

    Quote Originally Posted by linkman View Post
    One of the charts shows a 2010 550SX. I don't think that's right.
    Corrected, thank you for your feedback!
