Different westcoast chambers I have 3 westcoast 650 pipes and they all have slightly different chambers. One is straight and symmetrical, one is kinda fat on the bottom, and one is kinda symmetrical but it has a kink welded into it. They are all the same length though.





Is this Pat? George. Do you have the headpipe sections for each? I know there were at least two generations of the west coast pipe so there's that

Yea George this is pat. I have 2 of the headpipes the third one was the one in the jetmate thagbwas welded on





Should be 3 different head pipes, but not for each different chamber. 39mm bore head pipe, 43mm bore head pipe, and the "newest" head pipe had a water injection fitting lower on the head pipe. On this model water that went into the head pipe for cooling was not injected in the exhaust stream like the previous models. Westcoast had different names like Worx pipe and Limited pipe. I believe the 43mm head pipe model may have been for later (91+) 650s and 750s. As for the chamber shape, this was intended for different hulls, 650sx, X-2 and 750 sx.



Forgot to add that the "newest" head pipe that had a different water injection point, the logo was change to a W only. The name was not spelled out. This one gave me a hell of a time fitting in a x-2 with the raised W. Painful memories. LOL

