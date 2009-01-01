 WTB oem 144mm wear ring
  Today, 12:14 PM #1
    Do Dah
    Do Dah is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    3

    WTB oem 144mm wear ring

    Looking for a decent used wear ring for a superjet.

    Sent from my LG-H810 using Tapatalk
  Today, 02:19 PM #2
    PhilthyPhil
    PhilthyPhil is online now
    Frequent Poster PhilthyPhil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    31
    Posts
    212

    Re: WTB oem 144mm wear ring

    Where in Cali are you?
  Today, 02:20 PM #3
    Do Dah
    Do Dah is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    3

    Re: WTB oem 144mm wear ring

    Oceanside

    Sent from my LG-H810 using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:09 PM #4
    PhilthyPhil
    PhilthyPhil is online now
    Frequent Poster PhilthyPhil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    31
    Posts
    212

    Re: WTB oem 144mm wear ring

    Thought you may have been local.not trying to ship.
