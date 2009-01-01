Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750sx VS 750sxi pro handling #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location Prior Lake, MN Posts 52 750sx VS 750sxi pro handling Hi guys, It has been a while since I've posted but as always, I really appreciate any and all input you guys give.



I have been riding a ton with my girlfriend this summer and here's my dilemma. She has been riding my 650sx and absolutely loves it, but she always comments on the fact that she wishes it was faster and would stay hooked a little bit more in the chop. I threw her on my 750sx and she really struggled in the turns, she seems to have trouble with the stability of the ski compared to the 650.



I was looking around at options and have read that the rear sponsons and motor placement in the hull of a 750sxi pro make a big difference in handling compared to the 750sx. Is all the hype true? Of course I view it as a way to look for and buy another ski to play with, but if it really does make a difference then I may consider it. I thought about making the jump to an SJ, but would like to stay in the kawi family and don't want to absolutely drain my bank account.



Wanted to check with the experts first.



1984 js550 #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 480 Re: 750sx VS 750sxi pro handling I have ridden all of them, its all just tray time. for casual/rec riding, just get used to what you have and enjoy. the 650 rides like a plank of wood and the 750 rides like a pencil. Its crazy how different the sxr hulls handle.



#3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,984 Re: 750sx VS 750sxi pro handling Yep, its all just figuring out what you have. A 650sx can carve just as hard if not harder than all of them. If the 650 is in good shape just keep riding it and try to further your limits. If you are looking for more power, there are a handful of easy mods that will liven it up

