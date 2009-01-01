Hi guys, It has been a while since I've posted but as always, I really appreciate any and all input you guys give.
I have been riding a ton with my girlfriend this summer and here's my dilemma. She has been riding my 650sx and absolutely loves it, but she always comments on the fact that she wishes it was faster and would stay hooked a little bit more in the chop. I threw her on my 750sx and she really struggled in the turns, she seems to have trouble with the stability of the ski compared to the 650.
I was looking around at options and have read that the rear sponsons and motor placement in the hull of a 750sxi pro make a big difference in handling compared to the 750sx. Is all the hype true? Of course I view it as a way to look for and buy another ski to play with, but if it really does make a difference then I may consider it. I thought about making the jump to an SJ, but would like to stay in the kawi family and don't want to absolutely drain my bank account.
Wanted to check with the experts first.
Thanks!