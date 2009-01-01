 750sx VS 750sxi pro handling
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:54 AM #1
    MitchInMN
    MitchInMN is offline
    PWCToday Regular MitchInMN's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Prior Lake, MN
    Posts
    52

    750sx VS 750sxi pro handling

    Hi guys, It has been a while since I've posted but as always, I really appreciate any and all input you guys give.

    I have been riding a ton with my girlfriend this summer and here's my dilemma. She has been riding my 650sx and absolutely loves it, but she always comments on the fact that she wishes it was faster and would stay hooked a little bit more in the chop. I threw her on my 750sx and she really struggled in the turns, she seems to have trouble with the stability of the ski compared to the 650.

    I was looking around at options and have read that the rear sponsons and motor placement in the hull of a 750sxi pro make a big difference in handling compared to the 750sx. Is all the hype true? Of course I view it as a way to look for and buy another ski to play with, but if it really does make a difference then I may consider it. I thought about making the jump to an SJ, but would like to stay in the kawi family and don't want to absolutely drain my bank account.

    Wanted to check with the experts first.

    Thanks!
    1994 750sx
    1989 650sx
    1987 550/650 swap
    1984 js550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:12 AM #2
    scottw090
    scottw090 is offline
    PWCToday Guru scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    480

    Re: 750sx VS 750sxi pro handling

    I have ridden all of them, its all just tray time. for casual/rec riding, just get used to what you have and enjoy. the 650 rides like a plank of wood and the 750 rides like a pencil. Its crazy how different the sxr hulls handle.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:29 AM #3
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,984

    Re: 750sx VS 750sxi pro handling

    Yep, its all just figuring out what you have. A 650sx can carve just as hard if not harder than all of them. If the 650 is in good shape just keep riding it and try to further your limits. If you are looking for more power, there are a handful of easy mods that will liven it up
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 