I have owned this jet ski since 2010 and is in good shape for its age but does not get used as much as it should. The engine is stock and runs great. Here are some aftermarket parts I have added.

Jet dynamics ride plate
Protec scoop intake grate
Aftermarket prop
Pole limiter strap
Wet Wacer hood latch
Bilge pump
Hot products 0° bars with ODI grips


Also have a additional 2 place stand up trailer as well for $350


