Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 FX1 $2,700 Minneapolis, MN #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Grand Forks Age 33 Posts 254 1994 FX1 $2,700 Minneapolis, MN I have owned this jet ski since 2010 and is in good shape for its age but does not get used as much as it should. The engine is stock and runs great. Here are some aftermarket parts I have added.



Jet dynamics ride plate

Protec scoop intake grate

Aftermarket prop

Pole limiter strap

Wet Wacer hood latch

Bilge pump

Hot products 0° bars with ODI grips





Also have a additional 2 place stand up trailer as well for $350





