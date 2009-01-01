Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Top end tear down questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location NY Age 37 Posts 5 Top end tear down questions Hey all.

So I got the sbt cylinder exchange top end kit for my 97 Gtx. I knew little about the ski getting into it other than it didn’t run and I was told it just needed a gasket of some sort...it had 140 hours.



I received it with the cylinder head and jugs loose..in some state of repair or disassembly. .I had a hard time with some of the manifold bolts and I think the guy tried to rebuild it and gave up when they ran into problems with seized bolts...

the pistons and plugs look good. I got the cylinders off and realized the pto jug has a 1.5 inch crack in the exterior water jacket. The pistons do not appear to have seized...I did notice a little more oil on the skirt of the mag piston....

the rods are clean with no obvious extraordinary play...

i pulled the rave valves and they were pretty dirty. Lots of black buildup and get this..no spring on the side with the cracked cylinder. Coincidence?



So now I have more questions than answers and wished that I just went with a whole new sbt motor....already out another 50 bucks on an eBay core..



could they have cracked the cylinder due to overheat without signs of scoring on the cylinder walls? What would cause an inch plus crack on the exterior wall of the jug? Why the hell would the rave valve spring be missing? I guess it is possible that they somehow cracked the jug then attempted a rebuild and just lost the spring as they were disassembling and then putting it back before offloading it on me...



any thoughts?



Also, I thought I’d get rave valves with the cylinder exchange but I didn’t. I went stock bore replacement..do I need to trim these things or should the clearances match from factory?



The head looks clean...should I bother to have it shaved and leveled or just check for level and leave it as is?



