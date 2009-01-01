Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: bleed outlet help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2011 Location Sunland,Calif Age 51 Posts 54 bleed outlet help I have a 1999 seadoo gtx limited and it hasnt been used for a few years. So im doing the stuff to get it ready for the lake. I have this hose inside the front of the hull and its a clear type hose that's kind of yellow and yukkie old but regaurdless it is hooked up to one of the bleed holes in the front but im not sure if it even goes there. I looks nothing like the other hose on the bleedout on the left. Someone worked on my ski and not very sure he did that good of a job and some parts weren't put back on, like bolts. So I'm doing what I can myself. GOD FORBID! Not sure what I'm getting myself into! My question is... Is this part of the cooling system or exhaust system or what? Are the bleed out holes in the front supposed to have water coming out of them besides the back one? and if yes then can you tell me where the right side bleed out goes to? I don't know if that hose belongs there and where the heck it goes. I'm stumped and I'm new to figuring out the mechanics on my ski's even know I've had them for a bit. The manual doesn't make sense on this part to me. Thanks for any help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

