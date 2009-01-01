Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawi big pin dasa 4 mil #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Brentwood ca Posts 58 Kawi big pin dasa 4 mil Im trying to sell my kawi based big pin dasa engine with a 4 mil stroker crank in it. Would like to sell as a long block.

Its on its first bore so its at 980 ccs

vf3 reeds

r and d port matched intake

low hour oem starter

exhaust conversion plate so you can run a Yamaha lay down pipe

dual 48 novis.

Looking for 4k. If you pay asking price I will ship for free. Attached Images 2FA42426-DFEE-4781-BAB1-EEEEAB5ACCBC.png (2.24 MB, 20 views)

#2
Top Dog
Join Date May 2011
Location miami
Posts 1,292
Re: Kawi big pin dasa 4 mil

What hull was that in? Bed plate for sale?

#3
PWCToday Regular
Join Date Jul 2016
Location Brentwood ca
Posts 58
Re: Kawi big pin dasa 4 mil

The carbon fiber bed plate came out of a eme and yes it is for sale separately. I also have a raddudes kawi into a Yamaha hull that I would sell with the engine but would like to keep it until engine is sold.

#4
PWCToday Regular
Join Date Jul 2016
Location Brentwood ca
Posts 58
Re: Kawi big pin dasa 4 mil

I mean you could have either one with the engine, hell I'd give you both with the motor

