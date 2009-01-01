Im trying to sell my kawi based big pin dasa engine with a 4 mil stroker crank in it. Would like to sell as a long block.
Its on its first bore so its at 980 ccs
vf3 reeds
r and d port matched intake
low hour oem starter
exhaust conversion plate so you can run a Yamaha lay down pipe
dual 48 novis.
Looking for 4k. If you pay asking price I will ship for free.
The carbon fiber bed plate came out of a eme and yes it is for sale separately. I also have a raddudes kawi into a Yamaha hull that I would sell with the engine but would like to keep it until engine is sold.