 Kawi big pin dasa 4 mil
  1. Today, 08:34 PM #1
    Jstafford53
    Jul 2016
    Brentwood ca
    58

    Kawi big pin dasa 4 mil

    Im trying to sell my kawi based big pin dasa engine with a 4 mil stroker crank in it. Would like to sell as a long block.
    Its on its first bore so its at 980 ccs
    vf3 reeds
    r and d port matched intake
    low hour oem starter
    exhaust conversion plate so you can run a Yamaha lay down pipe
    dual 48 novis.
    Looking for 4k. If you pay asking price I will ship for free.
  2. Today, 08:55 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    May 2011
    miami
    1,292

    Re: Kawi big pin dasa 4 mil

    What hull was that in? Bed plate for sale?
  3. Today, 09:18 PM #3
    Jstafford53
    Jul 2016
    Brentwood ca
    58

    Re: Kawi big pin dasa 4 mil

    The carbon fiber bed plate came out of a eme and yes it is for sale separately. I also have a raddudes kawi into a Yamaha hull that I would sell with the engine but would like to keep it until engine is sold.
  4. Today, 10:48 PM #4
    Jstafford53
    Jul 2016
    Brentwood ca
    58

    Re: Kawi big pin dasa 4 mil

    I mean you could have either one with the engine, hell I’d give you both with the motor
