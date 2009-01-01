Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 superjet in Pittsburgh #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location pittsburgh Age 32 Posts 357 2005 superjet in Pittsburgh Selling my 05 superjet, sadly with the new surf boat I havent been riding this nearly as much and hate to see it sit so time for a new home. Runs great fires right up. Have clean title in my name in my hand. Hood was doing the usual pealing so its wrapped



0* bars

shorten pole

footholds

electric bilge with hidden dash switch from thrust

pole limit rope

odi waffles

finger throttle



Asking $4200

4136C03B-BAD1-4065-ADF6-DFB0181A95FC.jpegD42D1226-8E30-4D9F-BA28-1DB379092BE9.jpegF1ECCD49-4D2D-45FA-86D6-75CB4B1CEAD1.jpeg FINALLY 05 SJ

1989 x2

1990 650sx (sold)

94 sea couch

wavejammer (giraffe ski)

