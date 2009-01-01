Selling my 05 superjet, sadly with the new surf boat I havent been riding this nearly as much and hate to see it sit so time for a new home. Runs great fires right up. Have clean title in my name in my hand. Hood was doing the usual pealing so its wrapped
0* bars
shorten pole
footholds
electric bilge with hidden dash switch from thrust
pole limit rope
odi waffles
finger throttle
Asking $4200
