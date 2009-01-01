|
What to use to repair hull
Picked up a 97 STX1100 a week ago
New to the pwc world
Bottom of the Hull has a few deep scratches where Fiberglass is shown.
Theyre not holes, but deep scratches that made it past the paint.
They do not leak, as far as Im aware.
What can I use to fix them and if so, what should I use? Or should I not worry?
Top Dog
Re: What to use to repair hull
I usually get some epoxy resin and thicken it with fumed silica, so it has a peanut butter consistency. With that you can just smear it on the bottom of the hull to fill in any dings.
Re: What to use to repair hull
