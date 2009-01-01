Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: What to use to repair hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Casco MAINE Age 23 Posts 4 What to use to repair hull Picked up a 97 STX1100 a week ago



New to the pwc world



Bottom of the Hull has a few deep scratches where Fiberglass is shown.

Theyre not holes, but deep scratches that made it past the paint.

They do not leak, as far as Im aware.



I usually get some epoxy resin and thicken it with fumed silica, so it has a peanut butter consistency. With that you can just smear it on the bottom of the hull to fill in any dings.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-81 JS440

Ok thanks appreciate it

marine rx





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

