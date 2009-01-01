 What to use to repair hull
  Today, 05:02 PM
    Pj96
    PWCToday Newbie
    What to use to repair hull

    Picked up a 97 STX1100 a week ago

    New to the pwc world

    Bottom of the Hull has a few deep scratches where Fiberglass is shown.
    Theyre not holes, but deep scratches that made it past the paint.
    They do not leak, as far as Im aware.

    What can I use to fix them and if so, what should I use? Or should I not worry?
  Today, 05:16 PM
    bandit88
    Re: What to use to repair hull

    I usually get some epoxy resin and thicken it with fumed silica, so it has a peanut butter consistency. With that you can just smear it on the bottom of the hull to fill in any dings.
  Today, 06:01 PM
    Pj96
    Re: What to use to repair hull

    Ok thanks appreciate it
  Today, 07:13 PM
    kcr357
    Re: What to use to repair hull

    marine rx
