Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 STX 12 . Fuel relay question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2010 Location Virginia Posts 29 2003 STX 12 . Fuel relay question Love the ski ! ... But ... Had a couple of times recently it will not start. Cranks but will not run. Not even a misfire . I suspect it is not getting fuel. DId not have any starting fluid at the time to shoot into the air intake to see if it would at least fire a couple of times. It has about 370 hours on it. As a cheap shot I thought of replacing the fuel pump relay. Partzilla ..https://www.partzilla.com/product/ka...ef885713337559 .

It lists on ebay as starter relay but it looks like what the service manual describes as the fuel pump relay ... at least it seems to me ..

The initial fuel pump supply voltage may run through this relay. I think the pump is energized while cranking and then through the ECU while it is running ...

