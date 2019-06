Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB B pipe for superjet #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Wilmington illinois Age 23 Posts 188 WTB B pipe for superjet What's shaking everyone? Looking to buy a b pipe for my sj I currently have a r and d pipe on it that has a cracked chamber and I'm tired of welding it I will sell the pipe with manifold and plumbing if anyone wants it or do partial trade towards a b pipe can post pics! Thanks fellas Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules