fuel tank for js440 550 w cap and pick ups
originally for an 88 model
only $50 + shipping to you from AZ
pm me if you want it
$$$$PARTING OUT BOTH $$$$
88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, 440+550 pump. Mariner ext ride plate w fins and intake. 89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, Ocean Pro ride plate, K&N filter, new paint+pads