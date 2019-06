Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650/750SX parts wanted #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2011 Location Minnesota Age 31 Posts 71 650/750SX parts wanted Looking for tray pads and aftermarket pole spring for a '92 750SX in purple and possibly a motor and ride plate if someone has anything reasonable shipped.



Looking for a pole spring and two hood pads for a 1990 650SX.



On a tight budget to get these running again so looking for anything reasonable you may have.



